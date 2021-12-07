City construction grinds to halt as firms snub work

City of Luxembourg struggles to find companies that want to do the work

By David Thinnes and Heledd Pritchard

Luxembourg is struggling to plough ahead with its numerous construction works because it cannot find companies to take on the projects, christian-democrat lawmaker Laurent Mosar said on Monday.

The city has more than €550 million in reserves but many infrastructure projects have ground to a halt.

“We are well positioned but there are some challenges," Mosar, a deputy and member of the capital's municipal council, told the Luxemburger Wort. “Numerous projects are not progressing at the speed we want. We can't find any companies that want to do the work."

The city of Luxembourg has had to go to tender repeatedly before finding a firm to take on an €8.4 million, 50-metre-high water tower which will be built in Kirchberg. No company came forward to redesign a playground in the Bambësch forest surrounding the capital and the work is now looking likely to be delayed by a year. There will also be a delay to works on the large playground in the middle of Merl Park for the same reason.



Another spanner in the works is the global shortage of building materials, mainly due to high demand from the USA and China and the knock-on effects of the pandemic. “The city of Luxembourg has sufficient financial resources,” Mosar said. “The political will is also there. But the prices for materials are skyrocketing and this leads to a blockage."

Luxembourg's capital is struggling to keep up with the country's rapidly growing population, redesigning roads, rails and extending a modern tram line to bring commuters from the airport to business areas.

It has allocated just short of €140 million to infrastructure projects in 2022 - up 15% from this year’s budget. The largest project in Luxembourg City is the expansion of a wastewater treatment site in Beggen, with a total investment of €295 million, due to be complete by 2030.

Plans to build a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over Neudorf, connecting Cents and Weimerskirch near Kirchberg, are estimated at up to €24 million, with around €1 million set aside for next year.

