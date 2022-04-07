City housing plan could run into trouble over split plot

Boundary of two communes, with different building rules, runs through the middle of the site

Boundary of two communes, with different building rules, runs through the middle of the site

The units will be built on land currently occupied by concrete company Feidt and a DIY store along Rue des Scillas in Howald

By David Thinnes and Heledd Pritchard

Plans for more than 300 new flats on the outskirts of Luxembourg City could run into complications as the plot straddles two different communes, where building permits vary.

The site, where concrete company Feidt and a DIY store now stand along Rue des Scillas in Howald, is to be transformed into 332 flats.

However, the middle of one section of the plot, near the Rangwee tunnel which connects the Cloche d’Or with Howald, marks the boundary between the communes of Luxembourg City and Hesperange.

One part of the plot falls under the urban planning rules of Hesperange commune, which allows for housing and up to 10,000 square metres of retail and business space. But the section which belongs to Luxembourg City is classed as an “eco zone”, meaning it can only be used for buildings with an economic purpose, and housing is not allowed.

2a shows the area which belongs to Luxembourg City and the orange line marks the boundary between the two communes Screenshot: Geoportail, Grafik: Sabina Palanca

The DIY store which currently stands on that section will remain in place until 2026, according to a meeting report by engineering firm Schroeder&Associés. For now, it is “impossible to foresee which of the two [urban plans] will be carried out first” and they will have to be treated independently, the report states.

The tram, which is currently being extended to serve the area, is scheduled to begin operating through Rue des Scillas towards Gasperich from autumn next year.

The current Feidt production building Chris Karaba

Hesperange mayor Marc Lies criticised the state for not coordinating the plans with the communes and for wanting to prioritise the tram works.

“For the most part, the communes have been left behind,” he told the Luxemburger Wort.

Under Luxembourg’s latest housing strategy, 20% of units in a new housing development have to be so-called affordable homes – up from between 10% and 15% in the previous national plan.

“Due to time pressure, both [urban plans] have been rushed. So the project on the DIY store plot is not feasible,” Lies added.

Concrete company Feidt will move to Cessange by 2025, the firm said.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.