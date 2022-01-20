City of Luxembourg grows as foreigners flock to capital

The city of Luxembourg continued to attract new people in the past year and is a magnet for foreigners, representing 167 different nationalities and with 70% of its inhabitants stemming from abroad, the city has said this week.



As of the end of December 2021, the capital city had a population of just under 130,000 people, according to data from the town’s authority - Ville de Luxembourg - released on Wednesday. That represented a 6% increase from the previous year and was 40% more than in 2010.



Immigration is a driving force for Luxembourg's rapidly rising population and all the newcomers compete for housing, sending property prices soaring. Last year alone, real estate prices climbed by an average 14.5%.

Most foreigners in the nation's capital are Europeans, with around 21,000 residents from France, 12,700 from Portugal, and nearly 10,000 from Italy. There are also some 6,600 residents from Asia, 3,400 from Africa, around 3,000 from the US and South America.

The City of Luxembourg’s population has grown from just under 94,000 inhabitants in 2010, to 110,500 in 2015 and now just over 128,500.

In November residents across the country were asked to complete a census, providing information on housing and income. Held every decade, the survey determines political representation and funding for communes.

