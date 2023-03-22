Civil servants' €100k-a-year salaries to be topped up

Civil servants tend to earn more than €100,000 a year, almost a third more than the national average wage

By Michèle Gantenbein and Heledd Pritchard

Luxembourg’s civil servants are in for a pay rise after parliament gave the green light on Wednesday, just months after the government revealed that a typical public sector worker earns more than €100,000 a year.

The trade union for civil servants (CGFP) and the government reached an agreement at the end of last year over the price index that determines state salaries and pensions, which had not changed for five years. Parliament ratified the deal on Wednesday.

The increase amounts to €111 gross for civil servants (fonctionnaires) who have to pass exams to get the job, and to €105 gross for state employees for who entry conditions are less stringent. It will cost the state €45 million this year and €74 million next year.

At the end of last year, the CGFP hit out at the government for releasing a study that showed public sector workers’ wages. Civil servants tend to earn more than €100,000 a year, almost a third more than the national average wage, the study found.

Civil servants last year earned €8,688 on average per month before tax while state employees made €6,742 per month before tax, the data, published by the Ministry of the Civil Service, showed. The total salary for both categories is bumped up when perks are added, such as a €204 monthly meal allowance, with around half of staff also qualifying for a family allowance of between €567 and €599 each month.

Some 95,000 people work for the government or other forms of public administration, including education – almost twice as much as in financial services, which accounts for a third of the country's GDP and where many feel their salary is inadequate.

The increase will come on top of automatic wage indexations. It applies from 1 January and will be paid out retroactively with workers’ May salary and will be in place for two years, Minister for the Civil Service, Marc Hansen, said on Wednesday.

