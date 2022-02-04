Climate change cost Luxembourg €1bn over 40 years

Costs of last year's floods were not included in the report by the EEA

Climate change and freak weather have cost Luxembourg nearly €1 billion over 40 years, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) - though that was only a fraction of the cost for larger countries such as France and Germany.



Between 1980 and 2020, the economic damage from climate emergencies such as flooding, cost the country just over €800 million, the EEA said in a report. Neighbouring Germany lost €147 billion, and France €139 billion.

Over the period, the EU racked up €520 billion in costs from climate change and bad weather, which can include things such as repairs to homes, or infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

Floods across Luxembourg caused damage worth €125 million in July last year, but these numbers were not yet included in the EEA report.



The government pledged a €100 million aid package after torrential rains caused rivers to burst their banks, flooding entire towns, forcing hundreds of people out of their homes and bringing businesses to a halt.

