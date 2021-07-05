Almost 400 people test positive for Covid-19 in three days

Luxembourg has not seen such a high number of daily infections since April 30

Luxembourg has not seen such a high number of daily infections since April 30

Almost 400 people in Luxembourg tested positive for Covid-19 between Friday and Sunday, the health ministry has said.

A total of 194 people tested positive on Friday, 195 on Saturday and nine on Sunday. The country has not seen such a high number of daily cases since April 30, when 198 people tested positive in one day.

Despite the rising number of infections, hospitalisation figures remain low, with three people currently being treated in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. There have been no deaths for a full month, since June 2, leaving the death toll as a result of the virus at 818.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is currently in hospital after testing positive for the virus last weekend.

A total of 13,342 people received a Covid-19 test over the three-day period between Friday and Sunday and 398 were positive, figures from the health ministry showed on Monday.

So far, 577,713 vaccines have been administered in Luxembourg and 255,405 people are fully vaccinated. Cross-border workers are now able to sign up to a waiting list, launched on Monday, to receive an AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson or Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination.

Covid-19 is currently spreading mainly among the unvaccinated, Luc Feller, chair of the High Commission for National Security - a body that deals with a range of issues including pandemics – said last week.

There are currently 824 active cases in the country, up from 263 on July 1. More than 69,000 people have recovered after contracting Covid-19 in Luxembourg since the start of the pandemic.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.