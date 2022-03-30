Cost of living agreement in jeopardy as union opposes

Unions and employers last week agreed to just one wage indexation this year, to kick in on Friday, but there are now objections to the plan

Unions and employers last week agreed to just one wage indexation this year, to kick in on Friday, but there are now objections to the plan

The government will hold an urgent meeting with trade unions and employer representatives on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's office has said, after one of the country's main unions indicated it was opposed to last week's agreement to tackle the cost of living crisis, which pledged one automatic pay rise for workers this year.

Wages and pensions will increase by 2.5% from Friday, but the OGBL union has now rejected another part of the agreement, a proposal to delay a second wage indexation until next year, RTL reported.

When inflation - which was at 5.8% in February - crosses a certain threshold in Luxembourg, wages and pensions automatically rise by 2.5%.



Economic forecasts had predicted that a second wage rise would be due later this year, but the sides had last week agreed that April's adjustment would be the first and only one in 2022.

The provisional agreement between the three sides was expected to be formally signed off at a meeting on Thursday, but this has now been brought forward, Bettel's office said.

Under the initial deal, the government said that instead of a second wage indexation later this year, it would give tax breaks to the least wealthy, lower taxes on fuels and may freeze rents in response to a worsening cost of living crisis.

Soaring fuel and gas prices have driven a sharp rise in inflation since the end of last year as a global recovery from the pandemic gathered pace. Price hikes have been exacerbated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

