Costly Luxembourg among worst expat countries - survey

High cost of living means people do not have enough money in their pockets to lead a comfortable life

Luxembourg’s high cost of living made it one of the least attractive countries worldwide for expats, a new study published by global expat network InterNations has found.

Around half of people living in Luxembourg are foreigners, yet the country ranked among the 10 worst expat destinations this year, with only five countries receiving a worse score, the study published on Friday showed.

More than 70% of people taking part in the study said cost of living was a big drawback for Luxembourg – more than twice the global average. A quarter gave Luxembourg the worst possible ranking due to living costs.

The lack of affordable housing and the worsening cost of living crisis are the two most pressing issues for people living in Luxembourg, residents said in a separate EU Commission survey published in April.

Expensive housing has become a major concern for people living in the Grand Duchy after prices have been increasing by around 12% to 15% every year since 2018, reaching a maximum of 17% in 2020.

House prices jumped by more than 10% in the first quarter of this year compared to 2021, according to figures published last month by the Observatoire de l’Habitat, which carries out housing research for the government.

Prices are continuing to increase, though there have been recent signs of cooling. The market is now predicting an annual rise of between 3% and 5% this year, property website atHome said in April.

A third of respondents taking part in the InterNations survey said they do not have enough money in their pockets to lead a comfortable life in Luxembourg.

“The cost of living is out of reach for all except those willing to house share or those who make well into six figures,” an expat from the US said in the survey.

Luxembourg businesses and EU institutions in the country have been grappling to recruit and retain talent over recent years, particularly in the financial sector, according to a survey conducted last year by Deloitte Luxembourg.

EU institutions have reached stalemate for now after Luxembourg said it lacks the means to raise pay for EU workers in the country and the European Commission shelved plans for a housing allowance to lure workers to the jobs.

Almost 12,000 people across 181 countries were surveyed online and respondents included expats who had intentionally moved abroad in search of a better life, those who were sent abroad for work and those who moved after finding a job in another country. They were asked about quality of life, how easy it was to settle in, work and personal finance.

Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan were top three scorers. People who moved to Mexico were particularly happy about the ease of settling in, saying that local people were friendly and that it was easy to make friends with natives.

Indonesia made it to second spot because expats find that money goes a long way in the country, with two-thirds saying their disposable income is more than enough to live a comfortable life. Taiwan scored well in quality of life with respondents praising the healthcare system and saying they feel safe there.

Italy and Malta received the lowest overall scores. Expats in Italy complained they were not being paid fairly for their work and nearly half were unhappy with the job market. Malta came at the bottom of the list, with expats saying they found it difficult to deal with local bureaucracy such as opening a bank account and obtaining a visa.

