Couples with children biggest winners from tripartite deal

Married couples with two kids, a joint income of €114,000 and claiming mortgage relief will be around €2,500 better off in 2023 and 2024

Married couples with children are set to be the biggest winners from the government’s latest package of inflation-fighting measures, according to calculations the finance ministry published on Thursday.

The deal, agreed last Friday by government, employers and unions, will see tax brackets adjusted for inflation from 2024, and a retroactive tax credit paid out throughout this year to deal with the rising cost of living. The tax-deductible amount for mortgage interests will also be raised from €2,000 to €3,000.

The government also agreed to extend energy support schemes until the end of 2024, but they are not included in the estimates published on Thursday, which offer a breakdown of how individuals and families will see their take-home pay rise.

A married couple with two children and a combined annual income of €114,000 would be around €2,500 better off both this year and next, the figures show, based on the assumption they also claim the mortgage interest relief.

Two married parents with one child, but without a mortgage and on a lower joint annual salary of €81,000, would see a much smaller gain, of around €600 per year.

Single people without children – who pay a higher rate of income tax than married people or single parents – will have between €245 and €750 more in their pockets depending on their income, according to the calculations.

A retired couple, with an annual income of €70,000, will receive an extra €525 this year, rising to €545 in 2024, the ministry's data shows.

The agreement the government struck needs to be approved by a majority of lawmakers before the measures can take effect.

