Court bans Covid-sceptic doctor from practicing for a year

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, was delivered on Wednesday, as around a hundred supporters of the GP gathered in front of the court

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, was delivered on Wednesday, as around a hundred supporters of the GP gathered in front of the court

By Maximilian Richard and Yannick Lambert

A Luxembourg court has barred a doctor known for his Covid-sceptic and anti-vaccine views from practicing for a year for breaching his profession's ethics code, upholding an earlier ruling that was in the process of being appealed.

The fresh ruling, which is final and cannot be appealed, was delivered on Wednesday by judges who concluded that Ochs had violated the ethics code in thirteen instances.

Around a hundred supporters of Ochs, who had risen to prominence within the anti-vaccine community with his stance, gathered in front of the court in a show of solidarity with the general practitioner.

The medical college, which oversees doctor licences, accused the doctor last year of violating the requirements of the state's health directorate to combat the pandemic.



In addition to questioning vaccinations and violations of the requirement to wear a face covering, Ochs is said to have prescribed medication that is not approved for the treatment of Covid-19.

The general practitioner was initially summoned to appear before the medical college's disciplinary board. The board had imposed a one-year professional ban on Ochs, which he had appealed, enabling him to continue practicing until now.

The professional ban will come into force over the next few weeks, according to the medical college.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.