Court dismisses request to halt CovidCheck system

A legal challenge brought by four Luxembourg civil servants, requesting the temporary annulment of the CovidCheck system at the workplace, has been dismissed by a judge in a ruling issued on Wednesday.

The four staff had filed the case after being refused entry to their workplace at the beginning of November under the scheme - which requires proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test – a summary of the case issued by the courts service on Thursday showed.



Several unions had supported the employees, who said they were threatened with a 30% pay cut or disciplinary proceedings due to an unauthorised absence from their work, in their legal action.



The case was dismissed by a judge at the country’s administrative court, who concluded that the decision to bar the employees from work has to date not caused any particular losses to the plaintiffs, who have not yet faced any disciplinary proceedings or had their pay cut.



At present, employers have authority to implement the CovidCheck system if they so wish. A proposal to make the scheme mandatory was announced on Monday and if approved will come into effect in January.



The court ruling regarding the CovidCheck scheme came on the same day that Luxembourg registered its highest number of daily infections this year.



The 585 new cases on Wednesday surpassed the 556 positive tests registered on 23 November, and is a figure not seen since 595 infections were recorded in a single day on 15 December last year.



Luxembourg’s justice and culture minister, Sam Tanson, is one of those who has tested positive for the virus, the government confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning. Tanson, who has had two vaccine shots, is displaying mild symptoms and has been working at home since an infection was discovered within her close family circle, the statement added.



Meanwhile, the country’s Superior Council of Infectious Diseases (CSMI), which advises the government, said on Thursday that it was not recommending general vaccination of children aged between five and 11 years old.



Only children classed as vulnerable, or living with someone who is deemed vulnerable, should receive a jab, the CSMI said. “Serious infections amongst children remain highly unusual," the CSMI said.



“It seems less urgent to rapidly roll out a general campaign of vaccination to children of this age group,” the advisory body added.



