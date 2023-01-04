Courts to decide RTL defamation and Hesperange fraud cases

By Maximilian Richard and Emery P. Dalesio

On top of daily decisions on corporate disputes and accused criminals, Luxembourg courts will soon hear cases involving theft of municipal money and a former museum chief's claims that he was defamed in an RTL news broadcast.

Two former municipal employees in Hesperange, which neighbours Luxembourg's capital, stand trial in two weeks on charges they stole millions of euros in public money through fake companies and accounts. The alleged theft, which may have continued for two decades, led to investigators seizing €5 million in real estate and funds.

The trial follows a nearly two-and-a-half-year investigation launched after accusations were raised during a 2019 meeting of the local council just south of Luxembourg. State inspectors never suspected anything was wrong before the alleged fraud was discovered, the investigation found.

In another case, four current and former employees of RTL are facing a defamation complaint from Enrico Lunghi, the former director of Luxembourg's Mudam contemporary art museum. The court is scheduled to take up the dispute late February.

Lunghi complained he was unfairly portrayed in an October 2016 RTL interview when he reacted to a question by storming away, then returning and brushing away the microphone held in interviewer Sophie Schram's left hand. Schram was later shown on RTL with an elastic bandage around her left hand and wrist.

Photo: LW archive

RTL soon released the raw video showing the interview before it was edited.

Months later, Luxembourg's Press Council censured RTL, Schram and the host of the RTL programme which aired the interaction. The council determined the way Lunghi's interview was edited did not fulfil journalistic requirements for fair reporting and represented "manipulative action" that would "mislead the viewer."

Luxembourg's independent media authority ALIA had previously accused RTL of editing the images and audio "in such a way as to create the appearance of a false reality – a manipulative technique that contravenes a number of obligations" including a prohibition against significantly altering the meaning of statements and images.

Before 2016 had ended, RTL dismissed Schram, scrapped the programme Nol op de Kapp (The Nail on the Head) and RTL CEO Alain Berwick resigned after 20 years. Lunghi announced he was stepping down as Mudam's director and promised he would go to court "not for revenge but in order to restore my honour.”

