Bettel hospitalised following Covid-19 diagnosis

The Prime Minister went to hospital for further tests and will remain under observation for 24 hours as a precaution

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalised following his Covid-19 diagnosis, the Luxembourg government said in a statement on Sunday.



Bettel went into hospital for "additional tests" on Sunday and will stay there under observation for 24 hours as a precaution, the government said.



Bettel tested positive for the virus last weekend despite having received the first dose of the AztraZeneca vaccine, with the government saying that he would continue to work remotely, whilst remaining in isolation for a 10 day period.

“The Prime Minister visited the hospital today [Sunday] for further testing and analysis,” the government said in a press release. “As a precaution and assuming there are no complications the Prime Minister will stay there for a duration of 24 hours.”



According to the Luxembourg vaccination programme, Bettel had been due to receive the second shot of the vaccine after eight weeks, on 1 July.

