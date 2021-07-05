Bettel to remain in hospital for up to four days

Prime minister described in "serious but stable" condition but will continue to work from a distance

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in hospital for up to four days after contracting Covid-19, the government said on Monday.

Bettel tested positive on 27 June and was admitted into hospital on Sunday, where he was placed under observation. The 48-year-old prime minister will now stay in hospital for further observation due to low oxygen levels, the government said.

“The prime minister’s current medical state is deemed to be serious but stable”, the government said in a press release. “The medical staff taking care of the prime minister has decided it is necessary for him to stay in hospital to be able to continue observing him, for an estimated period of two to four days.”

Bettel had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 6 May and, according to the Luxembourg vaccination programme, was due to receive the second shot on 1 July. He was described as suffering mild symptoms including a fever and headache when he was diagnosed with the disease late last month.

He will continue to work, coordinating government activities, the government said. Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna will have signing authority while Bettel is recovering.

