Covid-19 hit women harder than men, research finds

A research used unpaid work hours and mental health conditions amongst other criterias to be analysed

Women suffered from Covid-19 more often than men, new research has found

Women were more likely to attract Covid-19 during the pandemic, and their mental health was affected more severely than that of men as they performed unpaid work in isolation, new research found on Monday.



Women, more likely to be caretakers than men, were in more frequent contact with small children, raising the chance of catching the disease.

Yet once infected with the coronavirus, women had a better biological response than men, the research by the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (LISER) found, a trend that was also observed globally. Older men in particular were likely to suffer more severe symptoms.

The proportion of women complying with some social hygiene measures the government introduced - such as wearing masks, physical distancing, and taking frequent tests - was higher than the proportion of men, probably because women were more likely to perceive Covid-19 as dangerous.

At the same time, women were less likely to get vaccinated. One reason LISER cited for the difference was that women knew they were more at risk than men to suffer from ultra-rare blood clots the vaccines can cause.

The number of women who were neither employed or self-employed increased over the first few months of the pandemic, in contrast to the rate of employment among men, which stayed constant.



Women were more likely than men to apply for a government furlough scheme, especially when working in male-dominated sectors, LISER stated.

Women had to do more unpaid work such as childcare and housework during the pandemic, and women reported lower levels of interactions with friends, family and neighbours than men, the study found.

Women were also more keen to look for a better family-life work balance than men, pushing them even further in the direction of unpaid work.

