Luxembourg to start closing vaccination centres as GPs take over

From 2 August, doctors can administer jabs in their own practices

From 2 August, doctors can administer jabs in their own practices

Luxembourg is set to start closing Covid-19 vaccination centres from mid-August and will allow doctors to inoculate instead, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The closure is scheduled for 14 August for the centres at Luxexpo in Kirchberg, Mondorf-les-Bains and Ettelbruck whilst the facilities at Findel will close on 21 August.

Appointments for first doses are no longer possible in these places, Monique Putz, a spokeswoman for the health ministry, said in an email. The news was first reported by RTL.



People on waiting lists who have not yet received their first dose can go to the vaccination centres in Limpertsberg or Esch-sur-Alzette. The ministry is yet to decide when to close them, Putz said.

From 2 August, doctors can administer jabs in their own practices. So far, 180 general practitioners and paediatricians have said they are willing to do so, according to the government. Several countries, such as Germany, already allow GPs to vaccinate people against Covid-19.



The ministry did not respond when asked the reason why they are closing the centres now.

Around 76% of all adults living in Luxembourg have received at least one dose, according to the European Commission.

The CovidCheck mobile application, used to check whether a person has been vaccinated, recovered or recently tested negative, now includes a new feature to make travel easier, the government said on Thursday.



People can now check whether the certificate is valid in some other countries such as Spain and Germany by clicking through a list of flags. A person travelling to Spain no longer needs the Spanish application to verify their status, but can do so directly in the Luxembourg app.

So far, Luxembourg has administered 665,00 doses, of which 388,000 are first doses and 277,000 second doses. Around 310,000 people, roughly half of the country's population, are fully vaccinated.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.