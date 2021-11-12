Covid heats up in Luxembourg as cases rise across Europe

Over the last two weeks Luxembourg saw an average of between 200 to 500 Covid cases per day

Luxembourg followed its neighbours in seeing an average of up to 500 cases of Covid-19 per day over the last two weeks, as parts of Europe begin to lock down again in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Over the last two weeks Luxembourg saw an average of between 200 and 500 virus cases every day, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) reported on Thursday evening. Luxembourg saw 243 new Covid cases on Thursday, and 347 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, following neighbouring Germany and Belgium in seeing cases rise.

Belgium and parts of Germany have witnessed an average of more than 500 new coronavirus cases each day over the last fortnight, the ECDP reported on Thursday. The Netherlands is also seeing a high number of cases, with the Dutch national health service reporting 16,364 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

Bars and restaurants are expected to close early, and sporting events will be held without audiences under a three-week partial lockdown in the Netherlands that is expected to be announced on Friday evening, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

As the Netherlands looks at a partial shutdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 Luxembourg is hoping that the current measures it has in place, as well as its vaccination campaign, can help the country keep the virus under control.

The Grand Duchy at the start of November introduced rules that allow employers to make it mandatory for workers to prove they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 to be able to enter the office. People wanting to enter bars and restaurants must also show the so-called CovidCheck certificate, which can be scanned and verified using a QR-code.

But not everyone is in favour of these rules.

Protestors will again take to the streets of Luxembourg City on Friday evening to protests against the current measures.

The so-called “white march” could see thousands of people taking to the capital city’s streets wearing white, to protest the rules. Around 3,500 people carrying white balloons walked silently from the Philharmonie in Kirchberg to the city hall at Place Guillaume in the city centre at the end of October, just days before the rules were due to come into place.

