Hospital numbers ticking up, first jabs slowing down

The number of people with Covid-19 in Luxembourg's hospitals rose again last week while new infections fell for the first time since a surge in new cases at the end of June, the latest figures released by the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

Eight people were in regular care and four were admitted to intensive care units between 12 and 18 July, up from six and one respectively the week before, the health ministry said. Two people died of Covid-19 during that week. Hospitalisations have been rising steadily since the National Day celebrations on 22 June to which the authorities were able to link several clusters.

One of those who was admitted to hospital since then was Prime Minister Xavier Bettel after he developed Covid symptoms despite having already received one vaccine dose.



There were 727 new infections last week, 12% fewer than the week before - a first sign that the more transmissible Delta variant has slowed in Luxembourg. A third of those cases are either students or teachers, the education ministry said on Wednesday.

First vaccinations dropped by over a third last week compared to the week before, according to the health ministry. Overall vaccinations remained stable at roughly 38,000 jabs administered last week. Over 300,000 people have had all doses required for full immunisation against the virus, the health ministry said.



As a result of the virus resurgence since the end of June the government decided two weeks ago to extend all public health restrictions until 14 September when most of Luxembourg's students begin the new school year.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.