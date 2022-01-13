Covid infections double for second consecutive week

Cases in Luxembourg increased by 89% last week compared to the last week of 2021, which had set the previous record for weekly infections

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Luxembourg has almost doubled for the second consecutive week, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, as the country grapples with an explosion in new infections.



Although the number of PCR tests carried out in the week from January 3 to January 9 increased by a third, the number of infections rose by 89%, with 10,680 cases in the first week of the new year.



The previous week's figures, covering December 27 to January 2, showed that more than 5,600 people had tested positive for the virus, which was the highest number of cases recorded in the country during a single week since the pandemic began and twice as many as the week before, when 2,600 tested positive.



Vaccinations are continuing to pick up pace, the data shows, with more than 42,000 doses administered last week - the highest weekly amount for nearly six months - and almost 10,000 doses alone on Wednesday. 81% of all those aged 12 and over are now vaccinated, the ministry said.



Despite evidence of the spike in cases, parliament on Tuesday moved to relax some Covid rules, at the same time that the government is also considering whether to impose mandatory vaccinations.

The State Council, an advisory body to government and parliament, on Monday slammed the new Covid law for softening measures in light of the recent surge in infections.



The Grand Duchy set a new record for daily infections last Wednesday, with more than 2,100 cases, part of a trend of record high infection figures due to the Omicron variant. Almost one in three tests carried out on Tuesday were positive, according to the daily figures.



A parliamentary debate on mandatory vaccinations could take place next week, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told deputies on Tuesday.



The government hopes to receive an opinion from a group of independent experts looking at the subject this week, Bettel said, paving the way for a debate on the issue in parliament next week.

“We want to have this debate here, next week,” he said, adding that it should take place “next Wednesday or Thursday”, without specifying a date. Referring to Tuesday’s parliamentary vote which saw a relaxation in Covid-19 rules approved by a wafer thin majority of 31 to 29 votes, the prime minister indicated that he did not want to see such a close vote repeated when it came to compulsory jabs.



“If we put in place obligatory vaccinations, I would like to have a clear consensus in parliament. 31-29 would be a shame," Bettel said, adding that the issue is “one of the most difficult decisions” he has faced in his eight years in charge.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told The Luxembourg Times on Thursday that “we are cautiously optimistic that the report (by the independent experts) will be finalised by the end of this week or the beginning of next.”

Austria became the first country in the EU to approve a general mandate for vaccination, which will take effect next month.

