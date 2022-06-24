Covid infections jump by 40% for second consecutive week

Rise in cases comes at same time as Luxembourg is preparing to scrap most of its remaining restrictions

Rise in cases comes at same time as Luxembourg is preparing to scrap most of its remaining restrictions

The number of Covid cases has been on the increase in Luxembourg, just as many restrictions are being removed

By Cliona Hickey

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Luxembourg has risen by more than 40% for the second consecutive week, just as the country is lifting the last of its restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

There were almost 4,000 new cases in the week between June 13 and June 19, according to the latest weekly figures published on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

New infections were up from just over 2,800 the previous week, when cases rose by 46%. The number of patients in hospital has also jumped, rising from six to 15 last week, two of whom are in intensive care.

The rising number of cases comes at the same time as Luxembourg is preparing to scrap most of the remaining restrictions imposed in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the government is still considering plans to introduce a compulsory vaccine mandate for people aged over 50, with a group of medical experts due to give their advice on the matter in the next few weeks, Dr Claude Muller, a virologist who sits on the panel, said last week.

Almost 79% of the population have received a full course of vaccination, according to the latest weekly figures.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.