Luxembourg rolls out booster shot for elderly

So far, Luxembourg has only given out a third dose to people with severely weakened immune systems

So far, Luxembourg has only given out a third dose to people with severely weakened immune systems

Luxembourg will start rolling out a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 75 and other vulnerable groups, the government said on Tuesday, a step that is controversial, but that other countries have also taken.



So far, Luxembourg has only given out a third dose to people with severely weakened immune systems, such as those who have had a transplant. But following the recommendations of the country’s chief medical advisory body, the Conseil Supérieur des Maladies Infectieuses, the elderly, those in care homes and those on dialysis can now have a third shot.

Booster shots have caused debate across the world. On Tuesday, Britain announced it will start offering booster shots to people over the age of 50 next week. France and Germany are also offering it to older adults and people with weak immune systems. But the World Health Organization (WHO) says fully vaccinating people in poorer countries should be the priority.

The extra dose will be administered six months after a vaccination with two shots, such as Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or a mix and match, and two months after the single-shot Janssen vaccine, the government said.

The first invites will be sent in the post from Friday onwards, and people will be able to make an appointment at the Victor Hugo vaccination centre in Luxembourg City or with their doctor. Medical staff will visit care homes to vaccinate the elderly there.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.