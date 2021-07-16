LuxFLAG manager Sachin Vankalas dies of Covid-19

The general manager of LuxFLAG, Luxembourg's sustainable finance lobby group, has died of Covid-19 after battling the disease in hospital, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.



Sachin Vankalas, who worked at LuxFLAG for 10 years, died at the age of 38.

"Sachin was universally recognized for his expertise and pioneering leadership in responsible investment," a press release from LuxFLAG said on Friday.

LuxFLAG is a non-profit organisation that awards labels to sustainable investments.

Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna paid his condolences in a message on Twitter, describing Vankalas as a "pillar of LuxFLAG and our sustainable finance community".

It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of @SachinVankalas. Sachin was a pillar of @LuxFLAG and our sustainable finance community. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. PG https://t.co/3xePth5iub — Pierre Gramegna (@pierregramegna) July 16, 2021





The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.