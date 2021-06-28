UK travellers widely flout Luxembourg corona rules

Government says no systematic checks at Findel airport to see if UK passengers are taking mandatory tests

Few travellers returning from the United Kingdom take a mandatory coronavirus test at the Luxembourg Airport, the government confirmed to the Luxembourg Times and authorities do not check whether they observe a compulsory one-week quarantine either.

Luxembourg tightened the rules for passengers from the UK this month to curb the spread of the more contagtious Delta mutation of the virus - previously referred to as Indian variant - which is fuelling a spike in infections and has delayed the UK finally ending all Covid-19 restrictions.



All travellers arriving from Great Britain and Northern Ireland must take a coronatest at any point of entry - such as Luxembourg airport - and remain in quarantine for seven days. They need to prove they are free of the virus before coming out of self-isolation, according to the foreign ministry.

But these rules are widely ignored. Few passengers arriving at Findel airport from the UK take a test - provided free of charge - an employee who performs the tests said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"Sometimes someone from the [health ministry] turns up and we test an entire plane (from the UK)", the healthcare professional said. But that happens only occasionally, the person added, so that the effort to contain the spread of the Delta variant largely relies on people's voluntary compliance.

The Grand Duchy has seen a dramatic rise in the Delta variant, which accounted for 36% of all new infections between 14 and 20 June and has been rising steadily since it was first discovered in Luxembourg in late April.



The health ministry confirmed that authorities carried out "spot checks" at the airport. "Extensive checks are not possible, even more so because [the new rules] apply not just to the airport but [to] every form of travel from Great Britain", Monique Putz, a health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Once travellers arrive in Luxembourg they are meant to self-isolate for seven days, but the government does not check whether they actually stick to the mandatory quarantine either, Putz said.

Stark contrast

The UK is much stricter in enforcing similar rules to contain the spread of new variants of the virus. Anyone travelling to the UK from a so-called "amber list" country - which includes Luxembourg - must show proof they are in the posession of two tests, which they are required to take during a mandatory 10-day isolation period, according to a UK government website.

Authorities check in on people by phone whether they are observing the quarantine measures and ask them to provide their test results. Police officers may also carry out house inspections and non-compliance with the rules could trigger a £10,000 fine, according to the government.

EU governments are currently mulling plans to deny entry to to the bloc to unvaccinated British citizens in response to soaring cases in the UK where the Delta variant is causing more than 95% of new infections.



Luxembourg's own vaccination drive has picked up steam in recent weeks. Over half the population has now received at least one dose of one of the vaccines and 31% have received what is needed for full protection against the virus. Yet it is still significantly behind the UK, where 65% have received at least one jab and 48% have had both doses, according to research project Our World in Data.

