CSSF fines payment firm Unzer €145,000

Luxembourg's financial regulator issued penalty for breaches of rules relating to money laundering and terrorist financing

Luxembourg's financial regulator issued penalty for breaches of rules relating to money laundering and terrorist financing

Luxembourg’s financial regulator has issued a fine of €145,000 to payment firm Unzer, the watchdog said on Monday, following breaches of rules aimed at combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

On-site inspections, carried out in 2020 and 2021, found shortcomings in several areas including name matching processes, risk assessments and internal control arrangements, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) said.

The fine was issued last month and details were published on Monday. The penalty reflected both the “number and degree of severity of the breaches” and the fact that the company has since taken measures to address the findings, the CSSF said.

Unzer has “already come a long way in improving its compliance processes and systems” and parted ways with a small number of clients who had been identified as non-compliant with the company’s requirements, a spokeswoman told The Luxembourg Times.

The CSSF raked in more than €4 million in fines last year, according to its latest annual report published earlier this month.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.