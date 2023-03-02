Construction is planned to start later this year after approval by the Environment Ministry

Construction is planned to start later this year after approval by the Environment Ministry

Cycle bridge over valley near Kirchberg can go ahead

A planned pedestrian and cycle bridge that would make it easier to reach Kirchberg's EU institutions and businesses has received permission to start construction, Luxembourg City alderman Patrick Goldschmidt said.

The bridge linking Cents and Weimeschhaff in eastern Luxembourg City was approved by the Environment Ministry, Goldschmidt announced on his Instagram page last week.

The capital city plans to start construction later this year.

The plan is opposed by some local groups that argue it would disturb local wildlife, disrupt life for residents and damage the environment.

The project was first introduced in 2006 but plans have been repeatedly met with opposition from residents, including a 2017 plan for a 500-metre-long hanging bridge without pillars.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.