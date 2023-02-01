Cycle path to Arlon from Luxembourg? Not so fast...

Dense building stands in the way of "express" cycle path, allowing cyclists to ride at speed of 25 km/h

Dense building stands in the way of "express" cycle path, allowing cyclists to ride at speed of 25 km/h

Dense building on the route d'Arlon in Luxembourg City underscores the difficulties of connecting the two cities

Plans for a cycle lane covering the 30 km or so separating Luxembourg from Arlon in Belgium are running into difficulties because of densely built-up areas near the Grand Duchy's capital city.

Luxembourg's "National Mobility Plan 2035" - a policy launched last year to keep increasing traffic in check - called for a fast cycling route linking the Place de l'Étoile in the capital city with Arlon, via Steinfort, Transport Minister François Bausch said in answer to a parliamentary question last month.

But dense building along the route d'Arlon in the towns of Bertrange and Strassen, and in the city centre, posed considerable challenges, he said.

In order for a route to be called a rapid cycle connection, it must be separated from pedestrians and must be without too many inclines and curves, allowing cyclists to ride at a speed of 25 km/h.

The ministry intends to first look at connecting the Windhof commercial zone with the towns of Mamer and Capellen, Bausch said, but it was not clear when building would start. Luxembourg was also in preliminary talks with Belgium about a common cross-border cycling infrastructure.

Luxembourg opened Europe's longest cycling bridge last year, enabling cyclists to cross between the southern city of Esch-sur-Alzette to the university in nearby Belval, a project that ended up costing €47.5 million.



Although Luxembourg - notorious for its love of cars - has built cycling lanes between locations across the country and set up a shared bike scheme in the capital in recent years, the country's cycling infrastructure continues to lag behind many other European countries.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.