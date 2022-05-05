Daily Covid numbers will no longer be published from mid-May

Updates will be stopped from May 16, says Health Ministry, in further sign that the country is emerging from the pandemic

Updates will be stopped from May 16, says Health Ministry, in further sign that the country is emerging from the pandemic

From the middle of the month Luxembourg will cease the publication of daily Covid numbers

Luxembourg's government will stop publishing daily updates on Covid-19 infections from mid-May as the number of new cases continues to drop, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday, in a further sign the pandemic is receding.

Daily statistics on infections and hospitalisations, a feature of life since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, will no longer be published online from May 16 "in view of the current state of the pandemic and the stable situation at hospital level", the ministry said in a statement.



New infections fell by 16% in the last week of April, according to figures released on Thursday, with 14 patients in hospital, down from 24 the previous week.

The decision to cease the publication of daily figures follows the scrapping of most pandemic-related restrictions in Luxembourg, such as the obligation to wear face masks and display Covid vaccine passes, in March. At the end of last month the government also removed the requirement for mandatory tests and proof of vaccination for air passengers from most countries, providing a further boost to the badly hit tourism industry.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.