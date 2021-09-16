Government hones in on police data access after misuse scandal

The bill comes after it emerged in 2019 that the prosecutor's office during a recruitment process accessed a hidden database

The government has put forward a new bill to define which personal data can be stored and who can access it after a scandal laid bare the prosecutor's office's mishandling of personal data in 2019.

The bill, presented by Justice Minister Sam Tanson and Police Minister Henri Kox on Wednesday, also aims to be clearer on which data can be retained.



The bill comes after it emerged in 2019 that the prosecutor's office accessed a database - the so-called Ju-Cha - during a recruitment process and refused a candidate’s application after the database showed the applicant did not have a criminal record because an assault case he was allegedly involved in was never prosecuted.

Under the new law, only magistrates and staff dealing with specific court cases would have access to records that have not yet resulted in a court decision. In the case of an acquittal, magistrates could only access the data for six months and only for administrative follow-ups, the ministers said in a press statement.

Mirroring French law, the text also introduces the possibility for the public prosecutor's office to alert people both in the public and private sector that one of their employees is suspected of having committed a crime on a need-to-know basis, such as someone who is suspected of sexual abuse of minors and is working with children.



The database revealed in 2019 included all reports compiled by the police which are used in criminal investigations, including details not only on suspects, but also on victims and witnesses.



A report by the Police Inspectorate – an independent oversight body – said in 2019 that the police had so far failed to get a grip on protecting data in the 66 databases it manages, which documents anything from speeding infractions to criminal investigations.

In June this year, the country's privacy watchdog, the CNPD, published a strong rebuke of the institution's handling of data and banned it from accessing the database.

The CNPD also ordered the prosecutor's office to "to delete within one month of receipt of this decision the personal data from the Ju-Cha database which are... in its recruitment files."

Separately, as of Thursday, simplified procedures for civil and commercial litigation have come into force in the Grand Duchy, as the country's congested justice system deals with a backlog of cases.

