Demand for cost-of-living aid jumps 10% since summer

More than 33,000 people have requested government subsidy schemes to help with rising prices

More than 33,000 people have requested government subsidy schemes to help with rising prices

Corinne Cahen, the Family Minister, said that 33,000 applications for aid had been lodged with the government

More than 33,000 people applied to government support schemes to help deal with the rising cost of living and soaring energy prices this year, with the amount of requests jumping 10% since the summer.

Over 22,000 households have already been awarded the energy bonus, which offers a payment of up to €400 depending on the number of people living at the address, Family Minister Corinne Cahen said in response to a parliamentary question on Monday.

The vast majority of applicants to the energy scheme – around 90% - were also eligible for a separate payment, allocation de vie chère, to help with the rising cost of living sparked by record levels of inflation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That payment, which ranges from €1,652 for a single person to up to €3,304 for households of five or more people, is paid at the same time as the energy bonus.

There were around 30,000 requests for both payments filed by the end of July, Cahen said in August, a figure which has now jumped 10% since the summer.



Applications to the government schemes were initially open until the end of September but were later extended until 31 October.

Households will have to wait several weeks between making an application and receiving a payment, the minister said on Monday, adding that the delay at present “is between one and two months”.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.