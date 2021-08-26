Alternating child custody should be the norm, experts say

Proposals come three years after a divorce law came into place to iron out childcare issues

By Sarah Cames and Heledd Pritchard

Divorced parents should share child custody more equally with alternating weekly stays between parents becoming the norm, legal experts said three years after a new Luxembourg divorce law sought to iron out childcare issues.

The divorce procedure was revamped in 2018 after 15 years of political discussions. Some of the major changes included significantly quicker divorce procedures and, for the first time, alternating child custody.

Alternating custody, which involves parents taking equal turns in caring for the child, has become increasingly popular in recent years but should become the norm, children’s ombudsman Charel Schmit told the Luxemburger Wort.

“We need to invert the logic and put in place a standard, egalitarian model where exceptions are decided before a court,” he said.

If alternating custody was the norm, parents wanting sole custody of a child would need to ask the court’s permission. The system is already in place in Belgium. One legal hurdle in Luxembourg is that childcare allowances are paid to the parent who has full custody.

“That would show that parents are equal and remain equal after separating,” Schmit said. “That would be a strong message to give to children.”

Since 2018, parents can attribute the family home to the parent taking care of the children for up to two years or until the youngest child is 12 years old. The judge sets the rental amount. In the four years leading up to the reform, alternating custody grew more popular but it was still mothers who gained custody “in most cases," barrister Deidre Du Bois said at the time.

Alternating custody would give both parents access to social housing, said Alexandra Huberty, vice president for Luxembourg’s courts. This would avoid material issues becoming a factor when parents decide how often they see their children, Schmit said.



A total of 1,447 couples divorced in Luxembourg last year. In 2017, the year before the revised divorce law came into effect, 1,237 divorces were filed.

(Additional reporting by Marie Dedeban)

