Doctors group slams health policy after mass resignations

Association warns of further staff shortages after exodus forced closure of cardiology department at hospital in north of country

The Nordspidol in Ettelbrück closed its cardiology department last month in the wake of six resignations

A doctors' association has lashed out at the government's healthcare policy after all six cardiologists at a hospital in the north of the country quit their posts, with the lobby group warning of further staffing shortages to come.

Luxembourg does not have enough doctors per inhabitants and the average age of those currently working is going up, posing a major risk for the future, the Association for Doctors and Dentists (AMMD) president Alain Schmit said on RTL radio on Wednesday.

The mass resignations in Ettelbrück last month, which forced the closure of the cardiology department at the Nordspidol, were a "direct consequence of decades of failed health policy", the AMMD said in a statement issued after the staff quit.

The same hospital was dealt a further blow this week when medical director Robert Thill-Heusbourg quit his post for "personal reasons", although he will continue to treat patients in his separate role as a neurologist at the hospital.

The AMMD lobby group on Wednesday held an extraordinary meeting at which they slammed the government's health policy.

In the last two decades, the country should have placed greater emphasis on day-to-day healthcare, Schmit told RTL, and focused on recruiting staff such as general practitioners and dentists, which would have reduced the workload for hospitals.

The federation which runs hospitals in Luxembourg said on Monday that they do not believe there is a flight of doctors from the country, but agree that the sector needs to do more to stay attractive, such as through fair remuneration to reflect the time-consuming nature of administrative work associated with the role.

The AMMD group had previously clashed with the government over an MRI scanner in the east of the country, which the doctor's group supported to boost to expand healthcare access in the region.



Luxembourg's healthcare sector had already been under strain since before the pandemic, as the government and the country's university has opened more degree courses for doctors and nurses to plug the gap in healthcare staff and the sector's reliance on cross-border workers.

