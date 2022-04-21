Doctors ignore government ban on use of MRI scanner

An MRI scanner, which is at the centre of a row in Grevenmacher

An MRI scanner in a private doctors' practice in eastern Luxembourg, which entered service on Wednesday, is at the centre of a legal controversy after the health ministry sought to ban its introduction, in a row over the privatisation of healthcare and the lack of facilities in rural parts of the country.

Health Minister Paulette Lenert issued a written notice at the end of March prohibiting the use of MRI scanners in private practices, arguing that under the law only hospitals could install such equipment. Doctors had been seeking approval for use in the private practice since 2017. Given the lack of approval, the country's national health insurance won't reimburse its use by patients.

The new scanner, which was installed on Wednesday at the Medical Centre Potaschberg (CMP) in Grevenmacher, offers a range of assessments such as conventional X-rays, computer tomography and MRI.

Lenert issued the notice in March despite the fact that the country's constitutional court and administrative court both previously ruled that the ministry should grant approval for the use of MRI scanners in private practices.

"It is important for us to point out that all the necessary authorisations exist," the CMP said in a statement on its website, contradicting the ministry.

The mayor of Grevenmacher, Léon Gloden of the Christian Democrats, told the Luxemburger Wort he shares "the legal assessment of the CMP's lawyer that this practice does not fall under the Hospitals Act." It is a paradigm shift for healthcare and a relief for hospitals, Gloden said.

Opponents of the plan, such as the left-wing Déi Lénk party, warned in a statement in November last year that permitting outsourcing would privatise healthcare further and risk creating a two-tier society.



The introduction of the scanner is "good news for the citizens of the east", said Democratic Party lawmaker Carole Hartmann, whose party is part of the government coalition, in a interview with public broadcaster 100,7 on Thursday . The east has been long neglected and rural areas are not well connected to medical facilities, Hartmann added.



Hartmann, who like Lenert is from the east of the country, argues that patients who have to be assessed using the MRI scanner should be reimbursed for €150, a similar amount to that which is already paid to those who travel abroad for such examinations. Many patients make the trip to the German city of Trier in order to escape long waiting times in hospitals in Luxembourg. Alternatively, Hartmann added, the medical centre could seek a temporary partnership with a hospital to enable the use of the scanner.

(Additional reporting by Annette Welsch)

