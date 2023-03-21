Doubts over fast-track course to teach in primary school

People wanting to become primary school teachers can study a one-year teaching course from September after finishing a bachelor's degree

By Michèle Gantenbein and Heledd Pritchard

A new one-year training course to become a primary school teacher has come under fire, with politicians, teachers unions and current students “sceptical” the fast-track option can prepare future teachers to the same standard as the current four-year course.

From September, people with a bachelor’s degree will be able to study for an additional year to learn how to teach and apply for jobs in primary schools.

However, students who are currently enrolled in the four-year bachelor of science in education need to finish it before becoming qualified teachers.

"We are sceptical that one year is enough to learn what others learn in four years of study," said Francine Closener, the education policy spokeswoman for the centre-left LSAP.

Education Minister Claude Meisch rolled out a recruitment drive in 2018 to tackle the shortage of primary school teachers in Luxembourg and called on more young people to study and pursue a career in elementary education.

Luxembourg teachers are among the best-paid in the world, and those with more than 15 years of experience can rake in upwards of €90,000 per year, the latest figures from the OECD show.

The Greens are also dubious of the new training option. "The problem of a teachers shortages was not tackled at the root," said parliamentary group leader Josée Lorsché. Offering two different training paths is misleading, she argues. "Why should people still stick to the current system?," she added.

The teachers’ union, Syndicat national des enseignants (SNE), said it would be better if students studied a three-year bachelor’s degree in education and then a two-year specialisation, or a three-year degree in a certain subject followed by two years studying education.

More than half of candidates wanting to become teachers do not pass the entry exam at the University of Luxembourg, figures from the university show. In 2020, only 111 out of 269 candidates passed. Around 100 candidates are retained each year but many struggle in one or more subjects and are accepted onto the course on the condition they work hard in those areas, the data showed.

For Laurent Schmit, who is currently studying towards the four-year teaching degree at the University of Luxembourg, there is a risk that the quality of teaching will suffer with the new fast-track course.

“The theory from four years of study cannot be taught in one year,” he said. “In the regular course, the teaching of the individual subjects is dealt with in great detail. You can't pack that into a one-year programme.”

