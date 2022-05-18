Drive slower, drive less to punish Putin, Turmes says

Luxembourg's energy minister says banning cars from cities on weekends and teleworking should be EU standard

Luxembourg's energy minister says banning cars from cities on weekends and teleworking should be EU standard

Banning cars from major cities on weekends and allowing teleworking on two days per week should be adopted across the EU to reduce reliance on Russian energy, Luxembourg’s Energy Minister Claude Turmes said.

Moves including a common speed limit could save millions barrels of oil a year, Turmes said ahead of the European Commission's unveiling on Wednesday of its long-term strategy to cut the EU’s dependency on Russian imports.

"What we need at EU level is an EU-wide, coordinated speed limit and two days of home office per week," Turmes told the German press agency DPA. "I urge the Commission not to miss the opportunity to set Europe on this path," he added.

There is no explicit mention of speed limits in the existing draft text, DPA reported, although the Commission is urging more ambitious targets for the expansion of renewable energy. The bloc should generate 45% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, up from the current goal of 40%, the text notes.

Fresh funding of €195 billion, on top of the amounts already pledged to existing initiatives, is needed by 2027 for the bloc to become fully independent of Russian energy supplies, the EU calculated.

Other proposed measures in the draft plan include a sharp increase in the use of solar power, which the Commission wants to more than double within six years, and switching from gas to climate-friendly hydrogen.

Capping the price of gas across the EU and buying more of it from countries such as the US are also part of the draft strategy, DPA reported. The document said the gas measures could be financed through the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy or the Cohesion Fund for Regional Development.

Over a quarter of Luxembourg's gas imports come from Russia, Turmes said in March, with the country more reliant on gas from Moscow than oil.

The EU has been divided since the start of the invasion in February on any move to impose an immediate embargo on Russian energy imports. While Germany and other countries have shifted their position since, plans to cut off purchases are currently being blocked by opposition from Hungary.

Luxembourg’s parliament voted down a motion in April for the country to support an immediate embargo of Russian oil, coal and gas after the three coalition parties in government objected to the proposal's wording.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.