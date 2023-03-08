EDF told to review reactor checks after new crack found

Issues at reactor in northern France similar to those uncovered at Cattenom, on Luxembourg's doorstep, nuclear safety authority says

Électricité de France (EDF) must review its programme of reactor checks after finding yet another crack earlier this year, the country’s nuclear safety authority said on Tuesday.

EDF said last month it found a crack on a pipe at its Penly-1 reactor in northern France, which was already offline for maintenance and repairs. The defect is located near a weld that had been mended twice during construction of the plant, which was commissioned in the early 1990s.

The latest crack, as much as 23 millimeters (almost 1 inch) deep, means the resilience of the pipe can’t be assured, the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) said in a statement on Tuesday. Given that EDF hadn’t previously expected that section to be prone to stress corrosion, it must now revise its strategy, the ASN said.

The ASN said it was updating its safety classification for several other reactors which had similar corrosion problems, including one at the Cattenom power plant on Luxembourg's doorstep. That reactor, Unit 3, is the only one currently laying idle at Cattenom, having been offline for almost a full year.

It had been scheduled to come back online in February after undergoing repair works for corrosion, but EDF has put off its restart until the end of March, the operator said just before Christmas.

The ASN said it was upgrading the corrosion cracks uncovered on the Cattenom 3 reactor to a level 1 incident, the lowest on the seven-level international safety scale for nuclear operations.

In a separate incident on Friday evening, firefighters were called to Cattenom to put out a fire on a fan in a building housing another reactor, unit 1, which the ASN said had automatically "triggered warning sirens" around the site.

"This event had no consequences on the safety of the installation, the personnel and the environment," ASN said, adding it would follow up with a more detailed investigation into the incident.

It’s not clear how the wider review will affect nuclear output, which EDF expects to recover this year after plunging in 2022 amid multiple halts for repairs. The shutdowns, caused by stress corrosion cracks on cooling-system pipes, added pressure to Europe’s strained energy system as Russian gas supplies dwindled.

“The discovery of this materially worse-than-expected defect is likely to lead to more rigorous quality control and potentially longer outages,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Vincent Ayral wrote in a note. “If this were to be the case, we would expect the French power-price outlook to increase,” with some “spillover effect” into neighboring markets.

Following the discovery of corrosion cracking at a reactor in 2021, EDF opened a wide-ranging investigation. The probe found that the company’s 16 newest units - including its two Penly reactors - were more prone to the phenomenon mostly because of the sinuous design of their emergency cooling pipes. Yet cracks may also be caused by welding and other defects.

The fissure at Penly-1 “was probably generated by a targeted double-repair operation during the initial pipe layout,” EDF said on February 24. “This will lead to repairs to the affected area.”

EDF is currently checking welds on other emergency cooling lines that have been mended in the past, according to the ASN.

The utility’s nuclear output sank last year to the lowest since 1988 as it halted about a dozen of its 56 reactors to replace cracked pipes. Repairs continue at several units and more pipe replacements are planned later this year at a handful of plants, while the rest of the fleet is due to be progressively checked up until 2025.

