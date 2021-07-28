Schools ready for fourth wave or new variants, says Meisch

By Madalena Queirós and Heledd Pritchard

Luxembourg schools will be prepared in case a fourth coronavirus wave or a new variant hits when they re-open in September but pupils will likely not have to wear a mask, Education Minister Claude Meisch has said.

He is optimistic the start of the next school year will be “as normal as possible” and that there will be no need for primary or secondary school pupils to wear a mask, particularly as more than half of secondary pupils will be fully vaccinated by then.

“I hope it will be as normal as possible,” he said during an interview with the Luxembourg Times’ sister publication, Contacto. “ But we will be ready in case it is necessary to react to a fourth wave or a new variant, for example, which is one of the hypotheses we worked on.”

Pupils waiting for jab

Schools across the country were forced to shut last year when the pandemic hit and pupils tuned in to lessons online. Since classrooms have re-opened, pupils have had to wear masks.

At the end of last month, Luxembourg started offering a vaccine against Covid-19 to teenagers aged between 12 and 17, starting with the oldest. Half of all secondary school pupils have already signed up, Meisch said, making him confident they will be fully vaccinated by the time they return to school in September.

Just before pupils come back, the education and health ministries will make a final decision on which sanitary measures they will put in place. They will not make any decisions until then, Meisch said, as the Covid-19 situation could change over the summer months, while the number of vaccinated pupils will also be a factor in assessing the next steps.

“It is necessary to assess whether there will be new variants that spread faster,” he added. “But I'm very optimistic that we will return to school with great normality.

“I hope that the use of a mask will no longer be mandatory for all students in primary and secondary education. There will certainly be some sanitary measures, but I hope that the return to school will be as normal as possible.”

Over the past year, Meisch had to keep a balance between ensuring Covid-19 was under control in schools and making sure pupils were able to continue with their education. The ministry has put in place a protocol for different scenarios, such as a pupil in a specific class contracting coronavirus or several cases in one or many schools.

A total of 241 primary and secondary pupils tested positive during the last week of this school year and there were 226 cases recorded during the first week of July.

