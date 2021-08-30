Teachers union calls for regular Covid tests in school

Tests would allow pupils to set aside masks during learning hours, FEDUSE says

Tests would allow pupils to set aside masks during learning hours, FEDUSE says

Luxembourg’s teacher’s union FEDUSE wants the government to coordinate regular testing for Covid-19 at the country's high schools so pupils don’t have to wear masks in the classroom.

FÉDUSE "is convinced that [a] Covid check is the simplest and most effective solution for restoring secondary education … to the greatest possible normality, while providing the best possible protection for the entire school community,” FEDUSE said in a statement on Sunday.

Students who have either been completely vaccinated, recovered from the coronavirus recently or tested negative for the virus should be allowed to be schooled mask-free, FEDUSE said. The union added that unvaccinated pupils should be tested every 48 hours.

Pupils at Luxembourg schools will likely not have to wear a mask when they return to class in September, Education Minister Claude Meisch said in July. He said he would make a final decision about pandemic measures near the end of the summer holidays. With the school year beginning on 15 September, Meisch is yet to announce a decision.

FEDUSE also called on the government to schedule weekly visits by mobile vaccination buses at high schools to increase jabs amongst adolescents as quickly as possible.

“Students should be given the opportunity, in consultation with their parents, to get vaccinated quite uncomplicatedly,” the union said.

87% of teachers are now completely vaccinated, Meisch said in a tweet on Friday.

Schools will be prepared in case a new wave of coronavirus infections or a new variant hits in the coming months, the education minister said. Earlier plans governing how schools respond when one pupil or a handful in a class are infected will be reworked, Meisch said.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.