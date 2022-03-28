Elisabeth Margue elected as CSV co-president
Elisabeth Margue has been elected as the co-president of the opposition CSV (Christian Democrats) party, following their national congress meeting in Ettelbruck on Saturday.
A councillor in Luxembourg City, Margue received the approval of 194 party delegates for the co-presidency, with 29 votes against.
A member of the CSV since 2007, she previously served as the chairwoman of the CSV's youth wing, the Christian Social Youths (CSJ).
Margue is a barrister by profession and has been a member of the Luxembourg bar since 2016.
To post appointments at your company or organisation here, email a short statement to info@luxtimes.lu. Make sure to include a high-resolution photo. The content of this column is under the sole responsibility of the editorial team.
The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.