Elisabeth Margue elected as CSV co-president

Margue will serve alongside Claude Wiseler, following vote on Saturday at party's national congress

Elisabeth Margue, the new co-president of the CSV

Elisabeth Margue has been elected as the co-president of the opposition CSV (Christian Democrats) party, following their national congress meeting in Ettelbruck on Saturday.

A councillor in Luxembourg City, Margue received the approval of 194 party delegates for the co-presidency, with 29 votes against.

A member of the CSV since 2007, she previously served as the chairwoman of the CSV's youth wing, the Christian Social Youths (CSJ).

Margue is a barrister by profession and has been a member of the Luxembourg bar since 2016.



