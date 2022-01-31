Change Edition

Energy-dependent Luxembourg coy about Russia sanctions
Russia relations

Energy-dependent Luxembourg coy about Russia sanctions

by Yannick Erny HANSEN 3 min. today at 11:10
Foreign and finance ministers refused to say whether Luxembourg backs cutting Russia off international payment system used for gas payments
