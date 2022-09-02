Energy should not become a luxury, Bettel says

Securing enough supply for the winter months is a priority for the government, prime minister says

By Gabrielle Antar and Heledd Pritchard

Heating homes should “not become a luxury”, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday, as the country prepares for soaring energy prices and gas shortages this winter due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“We are taking these worries very seriously,” Bettel said during a press conference alongside Energy Minister Claude Turmes.

Energy should not become a luxury and being able to afford it should not depend of people's salaries, Bettel said.

The war in Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring, adding to the already high cost of living across the world. EU countries have agreed to decrease gas consumption by 15% from August until March - on a voluntary basis - and the European Commission said earlier this week it was planning emergency steps in a bid to dampen power costs.



Another goal for Europe to want to reduce its intake of Russian gas, is that Moscow uses the revenues to fund the war, in which thousands of civilians have already died. Securing enough supply for the winter months is a priority for the government, Bettel said.

The EU’s energy ministers are due to discuss how countries should respond to a crisis at a meeting next week. Europe is considering measures such as price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on energy companies.

“We know that Luxembourg cannot solve this crisis alone,” Bettel said. “It is utopic to think so, and that is why we are determined to get a European solution.” At the same time as the bloc’s meeting, Luxembourg will launch a campaign, urging people to do what they can to save energy, and will suggest what households can do to use less energy.

Gas reserves should not be limited to each country but used collectively in Europe, Bettel said. The price that Luxembourg households pay for gas is high and likely to get higher in the coming months, Turmes said earlier this week. Gas prices for a typical four-person household could rise nearly 80%, Luxembourg’s energy supplier Enovos said.

