Euthanasia in Luxembourg reaches record high

Doctors carried out 58 assisted suicides in the years 2021 and 2022, new report finds

Cases of euthanasia in Luxembourg reached a record high in the last two years, according to a new report presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.

Doctors carried out 58 assisted suicides - which have been legal in the Grand Duchy since 2009 - in 2021 and 2022, the report found. The study was carried out by a commission which oversees cases of euthanasia in the country, and discussed with parliamentarians on Tuesday.

From 2019 to 2020, 41 people in Luxembourg resorted to euthanasia. The vast majority of cases related to the over-60s and people who had terminal cancer, followed by neurodegenerative diseases.

The latest report attributes the higher numbers of cases to greater public awareness about the issue, after a previous survey commissioned by the Health Ministry in 2020 found people in Luxembourg were not well-informed enough about euthanasia and the services available.



People suffering from mental health issues are not currently permitted to apply for assisted suicide, the report noted, calling on lawmakers to take a decision on whether to make any changes to the existing legislation.

The report also regretted that the national health fund, the CNS, has still not agreed on the cost of charging patients for care services related to euthanasia or assisted suicide.

In 2008, the devoutly Catholic Grand Duke Henri refused to sign a bill allowing euthanasia, after which the government stripped him of his power to give 'royal assent' to laws, though he still has to 'promulgate' - formally announce - them.



