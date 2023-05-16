Whether you're participating, watching, or just curious, here is all the important info about the marathon

Everything you need to know about the ING Night Marathon

On Saturday, the 16th edition of the annual ING Night Marathon will take place in Luxembourg City, with more than 13,000 runners lacing their running boots.

That is about 15% more than competed in last year's event. The 2020 and 2021 runs were cancelled due to the pandemic. There will be about 1,300 volunteer helpers as well as 284 marshals assisting with the different races, such as the marathon, the half marathon and the team run.

The marathon, half marathon, and team run all start at 7:00pm, while the Minimarathon, which is 4.2 km long, starts at 7:30pm and the Mini Minimarathon, which is 1 km long, starts at 7:40pm.

All races start and finish at LuxExpo in Kirchberg. The route of the marathon is largely the same as the previous year, with the main change being that the route will pass through the Place Guillaume II again now that construction there has partially finished.

Transport

Every part of the city will remain accessible on foot, but the roads on the route will be closed to car traffic during the race until the last runners have passed. Cars parked along the route of the marathon will not be able to move until the marathon has ended.

Buses will operate normally until about 7pm in most parts of the city while schedules will be impacted on Limpertsberg and and Kirchberg from 4:00pm. There will be no buses between the central train station and the city centre from 7:00pm onwards.

The tram will be the main public connection between the Gare and Hamilius. It will run on its usual schedule, except for a disruption from 7:20pm to 9:15pm where services will not run between the stops "Faïencerie" and "Theater", the Luxembourg City council said.

Additionally the city will provide two free shuttle buses between 12pm and 3am as extra transport. One will travel between P+R Bouillon and the Glacis, while the other will move spectators between P+R Luxembourg Sud and the Glacis. The shuttles will depart roughly every 10 to 15 minutes.

There is always plenty of music at the marathon Fotos: Anouk Antony, Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Guy Wolff und Matic Zorman

Entertainment

As usual the event will be accompanied by plenty of entertainment for spectators, such as music events, lightshows, and food stalls. There will be 56 music hotspots spread out over the 42 kilometres, including samba, reggae, DJ's, and even 4 choirs on the Limpertsberg. At Dräi Eechelen there will be a "Light Village" with DJs, lightshows, and animation. At the Petrusse there will be more music as well as several hot air balloons.

Route of the marathon Ville de Luxembourg





