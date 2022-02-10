Ex-student police officer convicted of using fake Covid pass

Trainee officer, who has since been expelled, presented his friend's vaccine certificate at a training course at the force's academy

The trainee police officer has since been expelled from the force

By John Monaghan and Steve Remesch



A former trainee police officer was given a suspended jail sentence and fined €1,500 by a Luxembourg court on Thursday for using a friend’s Covid certificate to enter the force’s academy.



The 25-year-old defendant, referred to in court as Jonathan G, attended a shooting training course over several days at the police academy last November. He showed a screenshot of a Covid certificate belonging to a friend, the court was told, but was caught when that name did not appear on the list of participants.

Although existing Covid rules do not legislate specifically for misuse of a vaccine certificate, the trainee officer was charged with the misappropriation of an identification document and use of a false name. A defence request to examine the authority of the CovidCheck system was dismissed.

The presiding judge said that the former trainee officer - who has since been expelled from the force - had risked infecting his classmates with the virus through his actions.

Jailing the defendant for 18 months, the judge suspended the sentence and ordered that it be spent on probation, and also imposed a fine of €1,500.

Last month a Luxembourg Times article revealed the ease with which someone can obtain a false pass by spending a few hours online.



In addition to Thursday's case, a manager at the country's Health Ministry was suspended after he tried to get a fake test result from a colleague, media reported in November.

Such examples show fake Covid passes are in use in Luxembourg, but it is not clear how widespread the problem is. The public prosecutor's office, while confirming it had looked at such cases, did not provide more detail. “The public prosecutor's office is aware of such cases of forgery and the use of forged documents," a spokeswoman for the judicial administration said in January.

