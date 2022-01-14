Experts set to give opinion on mandatory vaccination plan

An independent group of experts is on Friday set to give its opinion on the government's proposal to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations, as Luxembourg grapples with an explosion in infections.

The group, composed of five medical professionals, had been tasked by the government last week with providing a scientific opinion on compulsory jabs, ahead of a parliamentary debate on the issue, and is due to present its findings at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

A parliamentary debate on whether to introduce mandatory vaccinations will take place on Wednesday afternoon, a parliament spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Although hospitalisations have remained stable and below levels seen last month, infection numbers in Luxembourg have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with the country recording more than 2,300 new cases on Thursday, its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 infections.



Daily infection numbers – which were in the mid to low hundreds in December - have remained in and around 2,000 every day for most of this week, with roughly one in three tests returning a positive result.



The latest record in daily cases came a day after the weekly figures also hit the highest levels seen since the pandemic began almost two years ago, while infections amongst school children jumped almost 200% in the first week of January.



The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Luxembourg, the national health laboratory (LNS) said on Friday, featuring in three-quarters of all new infections in the final week of 2021.



Omicron was present in almost 75% of all cases in the last week of the year, compared to 37% the previous week, when Delta was the dominant strain, according to figures released by LNS.



From Saturday, stricter Covid regulations will apply in workplaces across Luxembourg, as employees will have to show proof of a negative test, vaccination or recent recovery from the virus in order to enter. Failure to do so could result in staff having to take leave or losing pay, although they cannot be fired.



A series of protests against current Covid-19 regulations and vaccinations are scheduled for Luxembourg City this weekend, beginning with the regular Marche blanche on Friday evening, while a counter-demonstration against the anti-vaccine group is also planned.

The opposition CSV party has called for parliament to pass new legislation on demonstrations, following reports of protests in the capital last weekend which were not registered with police.



Austria became the first country in the EU to approve a general mandate for vaccination, which will take effect next month.



