Fast Luxembourg-Paris rail link unavailable for Olympics 2024

Railway works planned for summer 2024 mean Luxembourg residents won't be able to take the TGV to Paris

By Thomas Berthol and Andréa Oldereide

Luxembourg's residents will be unable to catch a fast train to Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games as railway works block the direct Luxembourg-Paris connection.

As a result of construction work at the Bettembourg station, the two-and-a-half-hour-long TGV journey between Luxembourg and the French capital will be paused, Virgule reported.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place between 26 July and 11 August 2024. Work at the Bettembourg station from mid-July to mid-August is expected to affect the connection between the two capitals, in addition to routes between Luxembourg and Metz and Esch.

In January, cross-border commuters travelling from France had their travel disrupted by a nationwide rail strike against pension reform that brought most train services to a halt.

Rail transport headaches have also lasted for months for travelers to northern Luxembourg. The collapse of a train tunnel last year has made the trip between the north of the country and Luxemboug's capital take four hours.

Almost one in ten trains in Luxembourg were delayed or cancelled in 2022, according to Transport Minister François Bausch. Almost 6% of all trains were delayed by six minutes or more last year, and 1.9% of the trains were cancelled altogether between January and October 2022, Bausch said in response to a parliamentary question in December.

The country's free public transport scheme will cost taxpayers €800 million next year.



