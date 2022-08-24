Fewer people take plunge on mortgage as prices cool

Real estate agents and property developers have predicted a much lower annual rise of between 3% and 5% this year

Real estate agents and property developers have predicted a much lower annual rise of between 3% and 5% this year

Fewer people took out a mortgage in Luxembourg between April and June compared to the first three months of the year, data showed this week, providing yet another sign the housing market is cooling.

The number of mortgages dropped due to lower consumer confidence and a “less favourable outlook” on the housing market, the national statistics agency Statec said on Tuesday. Market participants have pointed at rising interest rates, which are causing higher mortgage costs.

Banks gave out 18% fewer fixed-rate mortgages between April and June compared with the same period last year, but signed up 5% more variable rate loans, Statec said. Fixed rate mortgages were set at an average of 2.3% in June, up by 0.9 percentage points over one year, while variable rates stood at 1.3% on average, up 0.1 percentage points in one year, Statec said.



Housing prices rose by 8% between April and June, down from a 10.5% increase in the first three months of the year, property website atHome said last month.

Prices have been climbing by around 12% to 15% every year since 2018, scaling a maximum rise of 17% in 2020. For this year, real estate agents and property developers are pencilling in a more modest rise of just between 3% and 5%, atHome said in a separate outlook report in April.

Many people have stopped looking for a home to buy and some have had to reconsider their budget as a result of mortgage rate rises, atHome said.

Covid and the war in Ukraine are key drivers behind the slowdown, market participants say. The cost of building materials such as wood and steel has soared since the pandemic and risen even further since the war broke out, with materials costing up to 20% more than before the pandemic.

Inflation has accelerated at its fastest pace in decades around the world in recent months, leading central banks to raise interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating. Banks pass on these higher costs of borrowing to their clients in loans such as mortgages. Homeowners have equally become more eager to put their properties on the market sooner rather than later as they fear prices could slow, real estate experts are saying.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.