Fines for labour law violations jumped with more inspectors

Fines issued in Luxembourg nearly quadrupled by last year to nearly 2,400

Violations of Luxembourg's labour laws resulted in nearly four times more fines last year than in 2018, Labour Minister Georges Engel told parliament on Tuesday.



The Inspection du Travail et des Mines (ITM) issued 600 fines in 2018, amounting to more than €2.2 million, Engel said in response to a parliamentary question asked by the Democratic Party lawmakers. In 2022, the ITM issued 2,396 fines, adding up to nearly €10.5 million.

The labour law infringements that inspectors caught most frequently involved the lack of medical examinations, failure to pay wages and failing to record working hours, Engel said.

The ITM monitors that working conditions comply with Luxembourg’s labour laws and ensures that employees are protected, Engel said. When compliance is not voluntary, the ITM can notify the state prosecutor, Engel said.

The greater number of fines issued in the last five years is the result of the country’s labour inspectorate hiring significantly more staff, ITM Director Marco Boly told the Luxembourg Times in an interview on Tuesday.

The agency had 148 employees in 2018, with 48 as workplace inspectors. By last year, ITM's numbers grew to 220 people including 112 work inspectors.

In 2016, a new ITM management pushed to hire more workers to respect a convention that there would be at least one work inspector for every 10,000 employers, Boly said.



Work controls performed in Luxembourg nearly tripled over the five years ending in 2022 to 10,074, Engel said. Boly again attributed the rise to more staff.

Employees contacting the ITM for advice about workplace bullying almost doubled between 2017 and 2022 to 405, the labour protection agency said earlier this month. Complaints filed with the ITM also doubled from 16 in 2017 to 33 last year.

With two out of ten employees in Luxembourg reporting psychological harassment at work, the Grand Duchy strengthened its protection for victims of bullying at the workplace after lawmakers adopted a new legal framework last week.

