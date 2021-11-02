Five more Covid deaths as new rules come into force

Five people died of Covid-19 in Luxembourg over the long weekend, as infections and hospitalisations creep up whilst the country tries to get more people jabbed with stricter rules for the unvaccinated.

Since March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, Luxembourg has counted 848 deaths linked to Covid-19, Luxembourg's health department said on Tuesday. The last death before the jump announced on Tuesday was recorded on 26 October, with the country recording 11 deaths overall in October. Five people died between Friday and Monday.



A total of 39 patients are hospitalised due to the virus, including one patient from Belgium, the Ministry of Health said. Twelve of these patients are in intensive care.

Since Friday, the country has administered close to 4,000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines, as the restrictions are getting tighter in Luxembourg for those who have not been vaccinated, including the CovidCheck system in some workplaces since Monday.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, Luxembourg has administered 817,070 doses in total, according to the Health Ministry.

Luxembourg is a laggard in vaccinations per capita, falling behind countries such as France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, according to the University of Oxford's Our World in Data website. Only Switzerland and Austria have administered slightly fewer vaccines per capita in Western Europe.

The Netherlands is among the countries in Europe tightening restrictions due to rising cases. A mask requirement will be reintroduced for all places open to the public, such as shops or hairdressers, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in The Hague on Tuesday evening. The Covid pass will also become compulsory in more places, Rutte said.

In Greece, unvaccinated people will only be allowed to enter places such as administrations, banks, shops and hairdressers with a negative Covid test as of Saturday, the Greek Health Minister announced on Tuesday evening.

