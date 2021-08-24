Disaster site restaurant fears rockfall, shuts terrace

In 1880, a large rock fell onto three houses in the same place, killing 11

By Nico Muller and Heledd Pritchard

A restaurant in the touristic town of Vianden in northern Luxembourg has been forced to close its terrace, fearing a rock the size of 80 cement trucks could come crashing down in what would be a repeat of a disaster 141 years ago.

In 1880, a large rock fell onto three houses in the same place, killing 11 people. A man shouting across from the river had told people to leave their homes immediately, reports from the time show. But residents had stayed, saying there was no danger and the rock had been like that for a long time.

Last month, torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks across Luxembourg, flooding entire towns and villages, driving thousands from their homes, and causing widespread travel disruptions. The estimated cost of the damage stands at €120 million, insurers have said.

Part of a wall along the Our river running through Vianden washed away, exposing cracks in the rock behind the restaurant. The owners had to shut the terrace as smaller rocks could fall down, although the main building itself was still deemed safe to enter and the restaurant stayed open. Vianden is a tourism hotspot, known for its castle and panoramic views accessible by chair lifts.

Theoretically, 800 to 900 cubic metre of rock could break off, Vianden alderman Kevin Pereira, told the Luxemburger Wort. That is the size of 80 cement trucks, according to the comparison website "The Measure of Things".



There is no immediate danger as the cracks are expanding very slowly, experts have said. Before any work is carried out on the rock, the commune must check with national authorities as it is listed as a national monument.

