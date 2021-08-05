Moselle winemakers clean German vineyards ravaged by floods

Many barrels washed away with the floods, some leaked and water ran into others

Many barrels washed away with the floods, some leaked and water ran into others

By Jean-Philippe Schmit and Yannick Hansen

Winemakers from Luxembourg's Moselle region have been helping clean up vineyards over the border in Germany after they were ravaged by floods in July.

Twenty Luxembourg winemakers travelled to Ahrweiler in the Rhineland-Palatinate state in Germany that borders the Grand Duchy on Tuesday, after the district suffered extensive damage to grapes, wine processing plants and machines.

"The floods washed away one quarter of the cultivation area", Marc Weyer, the president of the Luxembourg winemakers association told the Luxemburger Wort. "Winemakers are wondering why they should still be growing [grapes for] wine in these areas."



Work now needs to be done to prevent the grapevines developing diseases from the moisture from the floods, Weyer said.



As well as damaging the land, the floods also damaged bottles of wine which were ready to be sold and caused the labels to fall off, although the wine is still drinkable. In a bid to sell this wine local producers have launched a campaign called Flutwein where people can buy one of the unidentified bottles of wine in exchange for a donation.

But not all wine was saved and many barrels were washed away by the floods, some leaked and water ran into others.

"There is almost no winemaker left who can process the harvest," Weyer said.

The grapes cannot be taken outside of the area to be processed elsewhere because it is being sold as wine from that region.

(Additional reporting by Kate Oglesby)



